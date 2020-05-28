NBA, Players Union Outlining Plan For ‘Bubble’

The NBA and its Players Association are drafting a plan to allow players and their families to stay in a closed environment upon the season’s return. What has become known as a “bubble,” the setting includes where participants live, practice and play games. The league has explored several options including recent talks with Disney about playing the season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Coronavirus testing protocols would be in place for all players and their family members. Some NBA facilities have reopened for workouts following the league’s suspension in March.

(Source-ESPN)

