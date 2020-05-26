Vigil held for three teens struck and killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Family members spoke at a vigil Monday morning held for three teens after they were struck and killed by a car Saturday in Indianapolis.

The teens were stuck in killed near West Kessler Boulevard North Drive at Nobscot Drive.

They have identified as Kierra Brown, 15, Tyjiana Velez, 13, and David Evans, 13, Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty said.

Three drivers were involved in a crash, lost control, and one driver struck the teens, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“I wouldn’t have thought in a million years that my daughter would be taken away from me,” Kashonna Brown, Kierra’s mother, said.

The teens were walking a friend home and wanted to make sure the friend made it back home safely, according to their families.

“It’s not safe,” Kashonna said. “These babies were just walking, minding their business, having fun like teenagers do and their life was just taken in a split second.”

Balloons were released in memory of the teens as music filled the air on Memorial Day at a vigil at the church near where the incident happened.

