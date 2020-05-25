Kanye West Working On New Music

New music from Kanye West is on the horizon. In a conversation with fashion icon Michele Lamy, cinematographer Arthur Jafa shared West’s plans to release his forthcoming album and said the new project will drop next week. During the chat held on Instagram Live, Jafa said Yeezy’s upcoming album would be called “God’s Country” and that fans could expect new music in the coming days. As the conversation continues, Jafa shared that while he knows that new music exists, he cannot confirm a definite release date. If Kanye’s “God’s Country” release goes as planned, this album will be the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s follow-up to his first non-secular album, “Jesus Is King,” which came out in October of 2019.

(Source-Complex)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: