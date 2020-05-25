Sports
Kobe Bryant NBA Champion Ring Sold At Auction

Kobe Bryant’s Mother’s ring that celebrated her son’s first NBA championship is changing ownership. The starting bid was 15-grand but with 20 bids, it made its way up to 206-thousand-dollars. In 2013, a private collector bought a lot of six of the basketball star’s items from his parents including the ring and the matching one he gave to his father for a total of 280-thousand. Bryant’s father’s matching ring is expected to go up for auction soon. Since Bryant’s untimely death in January, items connected to the basketball star have skyrocketed in value.

(Source–TMZ)

