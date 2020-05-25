Kobe Bryant NBA Champion Ring Sold At Auction

Kobe Bryant’s Mother’s ring that celebrated her son’s first NBA championship is changing ownership. The starting bid was 15-grand but with 20 bids, it made its way up to 206-thousand-dollars. In 2013, a private collector bought a lot of six of the basketball star’s items from his parents including the ring and the matching one he gave to his father for a total of 280-thousand. Bryant’s father’s matching ring is expected to go up for auction soon. Since Bryant’s untimely death in January, items connected to the basketball star have skyrocketed in value.

(Source–TMZ)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: