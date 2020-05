The NBA could be coming back in late July. The association is in preliminary talks about resuming the season in isolation near Orlando Florida. Games would take place at the Wide World of Sports complex, a Disney-owned campus that spans 255 acres and features enough space to accommodate practices and lodging. It’s still unclear if the season would pick up where it left off, or go right to the playoffs.

(Source-ESPN)

