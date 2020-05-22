50 Cent Denies Involvement With Street Artist Attack

50 Cent is defending himself after an Australian street painted who created countless mash-up murals of Fif as other public figures ended up in a hospital. On Wednesday, the Queens native responded to artist Lushsux’s claims that he was beaten for creating the artwork he made of 50 and denounced any connection to the incident. In an Instagram post, 50 denied any involvement with the assault and sent well wishes to the street artist. 50’s comments come a day after Lushsux posted a message to Instagram claiming that a group of angry people attacked him. The artist uploaded the IG post shortly after 50 Cent posted a photo of Lushsux’s mural of 50 as former boxer Mike Tyson. The artist has yet to respond to Fif’s latest comments.

