Here’s Everything You Need To Know About COVID-19 Resources In Indianapolis

On Thursday, May 21, The African American Legacy Fund took over our airwaves to talk about COVID-19 and its impact on the African American Community. Throughout the day various members of the Indianapolis African American Legacy Fund talked with Karen Vaughn about various community resources. From how to educate your children at home, meal services, and city resources–our guests covered it all. Check out clips from the takeover and get to know the professionals below.

Nikki J. Henson is owner of Sharpened Minds, LLC an educational consulting suite providing services to parents, classroom teachers and school leaders. As a seasoned educator, school leader, and visionary with close to 25 years of experience, having served as Assistant Principal and Principal in elementary and middle school environments, Nikki J. Henson is a valuable resource. Nikki is an accomplished school leader with proven ability to increase academic student performance, build stronger community and parental involvement/support, develop teacher leaders, and provide ongoing teacher professional development. She has also developed school-wide campaigns to increase and support family engagement using best practices. She is an International Baccalaureate, AVID and Responsive Classroom trained educator. Nikki is most proud of her relationships and improvement targets established with former students, teachers and aspiring school leaders.

Tony Mason is the President and CEO at Indianapolis Urban League. For several weeks, The Urban League has been offering over 1,000 meals to Indianapolis families affected by COVID-19 through their Drive-Thru meal distribution. Mason talks about other resources that residents can take advantage of.

Roderick Wheeler is an advocate for community change and improving the quality of life of central Indiana residents for nearly two decades. Roderick is a social researcher, analysis, innovator and philanthropy professional with expertise in developing and investing in social enterprises, criminal justice, education, talent development, public health, charitable investments and nonprofit management. Currently, Roderick serves as National Director of Insights and Impact for LeadersUp, a Los Angeles-based talent development accelerator and social enterprise that uses employer partnerships as a catalyst for increasing economic access, mobility, and opportunity for the next generation of diverse talent.

Vop Osili is President of the Indianapolis City-County Council, representing District 11. First elected to the Council in 2011, he is currently Chairman of the Rules & Public Policy Committee and also serves on the Parks and Recreation Committee.

Working with his fellow public servants on both sides of the aisle, Osili is committed to addressing the important issues – equity, fair and affordable housing, homelessness, reentry, police/community engagement and inclusive urban development – impacting the daily lives of Indianapolis residents.

