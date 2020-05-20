IMPD Chief on threats against officers: I know we’re better than that

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor said criminal charges are being filed against people who’ve made threats against officers in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Dreasjon Reed.

Reed was killed on May 6, near the intersection of 62nd Street and Michigan Road. Police say he led them on a chase, then exited his vehicle and confronted officers. IMPD says gunfire was exchanged. Reed livestreamed the incident on his Facebook page. Several shots could be heard, but video of the shooting was captured.

Since the shooting, IMPD has reported 26 threats against its officers.

“I think that number is way too high,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said Tuesday. “I just spoke with investigators yesterday about that. In a couple cases, I think criminal charges are being filed. Those are not against people that are from Indianapolis.”

Taylor said he understands the community’s frustration, but threats against officers will not be tolerated.

