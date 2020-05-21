NFL’s Amended Rooney Rule To Require More Interviews Of Minority Coaching Candidates

The NFL will officially amend the Rooney Rule to require more interviews of minority candidates for head coaching and coordinator positions. The NFL Network reported Monday that the league will require teams to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach openings and at least one minority candidate must be interviewed for a coordinator spot. The NFL is also considering improving draft picks for teams that hire minority candidates as head coaches or general managers. Under the proposal, a team could improve its third-round draft selection by up to 16 picks for hiring a minority candidate as general manager or an equivalent-level position and six spots for hiring a minority head coach. The proposal, along with the amended Rooney Rule, will be discussed today during a virtual league meeting.

