‘The Last Dance’ Is Most-Viewed Documentary Content On ESPN

The 90’s Bulls docuseries, The Last Dance, is the most-watched documentary content ever on ESPN. The ten-part series finished strong for its finale Sunday night, with episodes nine and ten averaging five-point-six million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2. The original airings of all ten episodes also averaged five-point-six million viewers, surpassing 2012’s, You Don’t Know Bo, as ESPN’s most watched documentary content ever. The Last Dance started strong on April 19th, with episodes one and two averaging six-point-one million viewers, making them the two most-viewed original content broadcasts on ESPN Networks since 2004.

(Source-ESPN)

