Mayor to outline plans to help city restaurants that remain closed due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s become a source of confusion for customers and frustration for restaurant owners. The latest City of Indianapolis restaurant COVID-19 restrictions allow eateries to provide outside dining starting May 22, but dining inside is off the table until at least June 1.

While some restaurants have the space and means to serve outside, others don’t. But, according to one member of the City-County Council, the city is looking at a temporary solution.

We will learn more about that Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Mayor Joe Hogsett and other city leaders “will host a virtual press conference to outline new measures aimed at assisting Marion County restaurants and other businesses during the current and upcoming phases of reopening,” said Taylor Schaffer, the mayor’s deputy chief of staff.

In a Facebook posting Monday Indianapolis City-County Council member Zach Adamson, chair of the Public Works Committee, said the city plans some major street closures so restaurants can expand their outdoor seating.

Adamson said the following streets are being considered for closure:

Mass Ave from Delaware to College.

The southern half of Monument Circle

Georgia Street from Illinois to Pennsylvania

Illinois Street from Georgia to Market streets

Broad Ripple Ave from the Monon to College Avenue

