Man shot, killed in vehicle in parking lot of gas station on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station on Indianapolis’ east side Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened sometime after 2:30 p.m. in the area of 38th Street and Post Road.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the scene for a report of a person shot. When they arrived they located a man sitting in the driver’s seat who appeared to have been shot at least one time. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

