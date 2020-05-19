All Participants In Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Show Antibodies

Moderna is reporting promising results following early-stages of a coronavirus vaccine trial. The biotechnology company said Monday all 45 participants who took part in the initial part of the trial developed virus antibodies. Some participants also developed neutralizing antibodies. The doses were given to participants 28 days apart. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement “the Moderna team continues to focus on moving as fast as safely possible to start our pivotal Phase 3 study in July.”

(Source-NBCNews.com)

