Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Nick Cannon Gets Emotion As He Graduates From Howard University

Nick Cannon Gets Emotion As He Graduates From Howard University

Build Series Presents Nick Cannon Discussing His Latest Projects Including His New Single 'Hold On'

Source: Donna Ward / Getty

Entertainer, comedian and actor Nick Cannon is one of the many Class of 2020 graduates. She shared his excitement on his Twitter page saying, “I graduated from Howard University @howarduniversity1867 today! Received a degree in Criminology/Administration of Justice and minor in Africana Studies! Had the opportunity to speak at the virtual ceremony, Master and PhD! #HU2020.”

Cannon says he was motivated to enroll into college by Nelson Mandela in 2016, he shared a quote by the iconic activist, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’ and with that said I have officially enrolled at Howard University.”

Source: Nick Cannon Instagram Page

Class of 2020 , GRADUATION , HBCU , Howard University , nick cannon

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Gets Emotion As He Graduates From…
 1 hour ago
05.18.20
Photos
Close