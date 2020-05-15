WHAT!? McConnell Says He Was Wrong About Pandemic Plan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is fixing comments he made about the Obama administration. McConnell told Fox News he was wrong and a pandemic “game plan” was left behind for President Trump. The Kentucky Republican added he “clearly made a mistake,” but he doesn’t know whether the plan was followed or not. McConnell was criticized for the remarks by former Obama officials, including Ebola coordinator Ronald Klain. He tweeted they “literally left them a 69-page Pandemic Playbook” that he accused the current White House of ignoring.

(Source-CNN)

