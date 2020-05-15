Rihanna Ranked Third Richest Musician In UK

Rihanna is ranking high on the UK’s annual list of its wealthiest music stars. According to Britain’s Sunday Times, the singer sits in the third spot on the UK’s annual list of its wealthiest music stars, marking her first inclusion in the rankings since moving to London last year. Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Paul McCartney are tied at Number One, with each with a net worth of approximately 985-million dollars, while Rihanna nabbed the third spot with a net worth of approximately 576-million dollars. Although the list recognizes the richest musicians, the “Work” singer’s wealth largely stems from the sales from her Fenty fashion, lingerie brands and her Fenty Beauty line.

