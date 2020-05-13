IMPD to get body cams this summer, mayor says

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will get body-worn cameras this summer, Mayor Joe Hogsett said Tuesday.

The announcement came as Hogsett and his administration work to strengthen trust between IMPD and the community after the police shooting of Dreasjon Reed last week.

Hogsett said the body camera program will begin this summer, with the goal of outfitting 100 officers per week. He said Tuesday’s announcement wasn’t necessarily driven by the last week, but the events underscore the need for the cameras.

The body camera discussion picked up steam a few years ago, with the fatal police shooting of Aaron Bailey. For the past 18 months, Hogsett says, the administration has examined best practices across the country. Indianapolis had a pilot program for body cameras last summer.

“There has been diligence in working toward today’s announcement,” Hogsett said.

Hogsett also announced the creation of a Use of Force Review Board, which will be made up of both officers and civilians. The members of the board will be appointed by the mayor, the president of the City-County Council and the members of IMPD. The board will review force by IMPD officers, such as physical altercations, deployment of a taser or use of a firearm.

Read more from RTV6 here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: