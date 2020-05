Who doesn’t need a break at this point. There is a rainbow full of pixies dust and magic waiting at Disney World. They are now taking reservations starting July 1st. Disney World has been closed since March due to the Cover-19 pandemic. No word yet on when the parks will officially open.

Source: https://www.foxnews.com/travel/disney-world-hotel-reservations-july-reopening-coronavirus

Also On 106.7 WTLC: