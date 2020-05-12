Reward offered in deaths of two young kids killed by stray bullets in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A reward is now being offered for information about the shooting deaths of two young Indianapolis residents.

Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition leader Reverend Charles Harrison announced early Monday morning that a $1,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the deaths of 8-year-old Rodgerick Payne Jr. and 16-year-old Nya Rae Cope.

Detectives are unsure who the target of that bullet was, but they are still hoping to find that person and speak to them.

“We believe there are people out there who absolutely know the details about what happened. We need those people to come forward,” IMPD Detective Chris Edwards said last month. “At least the person who was getting shot at. We don’t care why they were getting shot at, but that person knows who was shooting at them and they know why it happened. We really need those people to come forward and speak to us.”

Through an anonymous donation @Indytenpoint is announcing a $1,000 reward for 8 yr old Rodgerick Payne Jr. & a $1,000 reward for 16 yr old Nya Cope for information that leads to the arrest & conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing them. pic.twitter.com/uG4cZMqE7C — Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) May 11, 2020

Read more from RTV6 here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: