Nelly Set To Face Ludacris In Instagram Live Verzuz Battle

Verzuz is announcing its next epic battle. Over the weekend, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz declared that the next IG Live matchup will be Nelly against Ludacris. Ludacris made his debut in 1999 with “Incognegro,” and across a catalog of nine albums, has spawned five Billboard 100 chart-topping singles, along with four Billboard 200 Number One albums. Nelly’s debut album “Country Album,” sold well over ten-million copies and has reached diamond status. Throughout his career, the St. Louis native has garnered four Billboard 100 chart-topping singles and three Billboard 200 Number One albums. No date has been set for the battle yet, but it’s sure to be a close one based on their discographies and a massive list of guest appearances.

Who do you have in this matchup?

(Source-Complex)

