Colts announce ticket refund policy in case games are canceled or played without fans

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL season is still four months away, but the Indianapolis Colts announced their ticket refund policy that will be in place in case games are either canceled or played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If games cannot be played or the NFL plays in front of empty stadiums, full refunds will be available to fans who purchased single-game tickets through Ticketmaster outlets, such as Ticketmaster’s website and app or the Colts’ ticketing website and app. In the event a game is postponed and rescheduled, fans can use the same tickets for the new date.

“The NFL is preparing to play the 2020 season as scheduled and with increased protocols and safety measures in place,” said a news release from the Colts. “The league will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary in order to conduct games in as safe and efficient a manner as possible, based on the latest advice of medical and public health officials and in full compliance with current and future government regulations.”

People looking to purchase tickets through secondary-market sites like Stubhub or SeatGeek should review those sites’ refund policy prior to making any purchases, the Colts announced on their website.

Read more from RTV6 here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: