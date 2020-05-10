News and Headlines
Obama Calls Pandemic Response ‘Absolute Chaotic Disaster’

Former President Obama is calling the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic an “absolute chaotic disaster” in a private call with former members of his administration. Yahoo News released a brief audio excerpt of the conference call. Obama said the health crisis would have been a challenge for even the best of governments. He said the current government’s mindset of being selfish, being tribal and seeing others as the enemy has made it even worse.

(Source-CNN International)

