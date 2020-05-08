Protests form after three deadly incidents involving IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Unrest and anger filled the streets of Indianapolis Thursday, less than 24 hours after two deadly officer-involved shootings and a pregnant woman was struck and killed by an officer.

Residents immediately began to protest at the scene of the first officer-involved shooting, which drew national media attention. Multiple protests formed by Thursday afternoon, including two large ones at police headquarters and the scene of the first incident.

Protesters continued to gather into Thursday evening throughout the city to voice their concerns, demanding answers and accountability.

“Black lives matter, they matter,” one protester told RTV6 Thursday. “So many people keep dying for this, please, please, tell everyone.”

Dreasjon Reed, 21, was shot and killed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday near 62nd Street and Michigan Road. A pursuit started was started by IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams and Chief Randal Taylor. Both were in unmarked cars and dropped out of the pursuit after marked cars joined the chase, which follows IMPD’s pursuit policy, according to IMPD.

The pursuit was eventually called off by a supervisor monitoring the chase when speeds increased, according to IMPD. A short time later, an officer saw the car and Reed jumping out and running away. Police say the officer used his taser before an exchange of gunfire between the officer and Reed.

Police say they are aware of a Facebook Live video which appears to capture the incident. Tens of thousands of people were viewing the live video after the incident.

Taylor says a gun was found at the scene near Reed’s body.

