INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is dead after being hit at a busy east side Indianapolis intersection late-Thursday.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. at East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

A public information officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

