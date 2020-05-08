Kelly Rowland Confirms Roc Nation Deal

Kelly Rowland is taking her talents to the Roc Nation Family. Rowland confirmed Wednesday that she has penned a deal with the Jay-Z owned label and will be releasing new music under their management. The singer also mentioned that she’s an independent artist but her upcoming project will be released through Roc Nation. In regards to her album, Rowland stated that the LP is almost finished but she just needs to squeeze in one more song. There is no word on when she plans to drop the anticipated album.

(Source-Vibe)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: