DMX Challenges Jay-Z For Verzuz Instagram Battle

DMX is calling out Jay-Z for a challenge in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz series. During an appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast, N.O.R.E. spoke to X about participating in the popular Instagram Live battle and when asked about a potential opponent, DMX simply said “Jay.” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN could barely contain their excitement as they realized their guest wasn’t joking about calling out Hov as the rappers’ beef dates back to the 90s. It’s unclear if the Jay-Z and DMX will go head-to-head in a Verzuz matchup but Swizz and Timbaland have been able to pull off some impressive matchups, so really only time will tell.

(Source-VIBE)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: