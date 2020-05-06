Three long-term care facilities inspected after four staff members die from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Inspections are underway at three long-term healthcare facilities in the state of Indiana that have had employees die from COVID-19.

Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) is currently inspecting Wildwood Healthcare in Indianapolis after they reported two worker deaths due to COVID-19 in mid-April. The other facilities include a care facility in Newburgh which reported an employee death on April 27 and Paragon Rehabilitation, which reported a staff member death on May 1.

At this time it is unknown if the COVID-19 deaths were workplace related, but IOSHA has been notified by all three facilities and they have launched a safety compliance inspection at each one. Safety compliance inspections are just inspections performed by IOSHA to make sure the employer is operating within OSHA regulations.

By IOSHA regulations, anytime there is a fatality, hospitalization or serious injury that could be workplace related employers have to report it.

