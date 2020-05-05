Prince Radio Channel To Air Unreleased Music

Prince fans will now have a chance to listen to unreleased music from the legendary superstar. According to a press release from SiriusXM, the limited-run Prince Channel will air an unreleased two-hour demo of his 2006 album, “3121.” The online radio service also stated that comedian Katt Williams will host the two hours of unheard music. Additionally, the channel will include a takeover from Sheila E. and special playlists from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who all worked with Prince.

Who would like to see a ‘Minneapolis Funk’ channel with nothing but unreleased music from Prince proteges’? Imagine, The Time, Sheila E., The Family, Tamara And The Seen, Jesse Johnson, Mazerati!

