David Letterman Criticizes Pence For No Mask

David Letterman says Mike Pence was just taunting COVID-19 patients by not wearing a mask. The Vice President didn’t wear a mask on a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota Tuesday, in violation of the hospital’s policy. He explained that he’s tested for coronavirus on a regular basis so he didn’t need to wear one. Speaking on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Wednesday, the legendary late night host said it seems Pence took “time off of his gig as a mannequin” to walk around the clinic taunting patients who are bedridden and wearing masks.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

