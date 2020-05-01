The Weeknd Denies Stealing Song With Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd is denying claims he conspired with Kendrick Lamar to steal a band’s song to make the hit record “Pray For Me.” The Canadian singer’s lawyer Adam Rich said in a statement Wednesday that the ‘Black Panther’ track was made independently from and without knowledge of the allegedly infringed work. The statement comes after the Brooklyn rock band Yeasayer filed a lawsuit in February, claiming the Weeknd and Lamar swiped “immediately recognizable” elements from their 2007 song “Sunrise” to make “Pray For Me.” The band is seeking undisclosed amount in damages and profits from “Pay for Me,” as well as an injunction to stop sales and licensing of the song.

(Source-Complex.com)

