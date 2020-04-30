21-year-old arrested in death of Indy postal worker

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an Indianapolis mail carrier.

United States Postal Inspectors, IMPD detectives and FBI Special Agents arrested Tony Cushingberry, 21, Tuesday evening for his involvement in the death of Angela Summers, 45.

Charges for Cushingberry are pending at the United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Indiana.

Summers was shot and killed in the 400 block of North Denny Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday, April 27.

“U.S. Postal Inspectors are charged with ensuring the safety and security of USPS employees, and that is a charge that we do not take lightly,” said Detroit Division Acting Inspector in Charge Felicia George. “Anyone who threatens, assaults, or otherwise harms a postal employee fulfilling her critical mission will be apprehended and held fully accountable. The significant collaborative efforts on this case by Postal Inspectors and our law enforcement partners especially IMPD, illustrate our commitment to the safety and security of all postal employees.”

