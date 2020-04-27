Purdue Looks To Open Campus For Fall

Purdue University is floating plans to reopen the school’s doors for the Fall semester after being among the first wave of colleges to move to online learning because of the COVID-19 threat. Now, as some states open nonessential businesses, school president Mitch Daniels wants to be at the forefront of bringing students back to campus. He said on April 20th that they have every intention of being on campus in the fall, but they are “sober about what challenges that will bring.”

(Source-Purdue.edu)

