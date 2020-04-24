ClusterTruck tests grocery delivery in Carmel

CARMEL — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, ClusterTruck was always very busy during the lunch hour. But since many people are now working from home, they are seeing their business shift during this time.

ClusterTruck is busier at another time of day and they are also testing out a new service to meet their customer’s needs.

“For the past three years outside of COVID, it’s been lunch, lunch, lunch,” Nakul Deo, logistics manager for ClusterTruck, said. “Now we are seeing dinner, dinner, dinner.”

For ClusterTruck, about half of their business comes from people ordering lunch in office buildings. Since that has slowed down for the time being, they are trying to figure out what the current need is. In Carmel, they started testing out grocery deliver packs.

