INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a Wednesday evening shooting on the Indianapolis west side.

It happened at about 7:15 p.m. in an apartment complex at West Kessler Boulevard North Drive and West 38th Street.

A public information officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was an adult male and he appeared to be “targeted.”

Read more from RTV6 here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: