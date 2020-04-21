Local high school student’s business helps people in need and promotes area business

GREENWOOD — While many area high school seniors are finishing out their careers online through e-learning and missing those long-anticipated year-end traditions, one Center Grove senior isn’t spending time worrying about what he is missing.

Instead, he is thinking about what he has — coding skills and business experience. Friends and volunteers to help. And a heart for service.

Dylan Godsave is a senior at Center Grove High School, and he is the creator of a new grocery delivery service called “South Side Delivers.”

The website allows people in the Center Grove district who cannot go to the store to place grocery orders online. He has compiled a team of students and volunteers to shop for the people in need and deliver the orders right to their doorstep. And thanks to the other side of his business, this delivery service is free of charge to people in need.

And right now, in the COVID-19 pandemic, the need is great.

“There’s really a huge need for this, as we’ve found out,” says Godsave.

In just the first day of launching the site, Godsave says they delivered 77 orders, and more than 300 people visited his website.

