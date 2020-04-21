More than 2/3 of Indy first responders with COVID-19 have recovered and returned to work

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of Indianapolis first responders who are back at work after recovering from COVID-19 continues to increase.

According to statistics provided Monday by Aliya Wishner, chief communications officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, City of Indianapolis, 41 of the 60 first responders with IMPD, Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services who were diagnosed with the coronavirus have been cleared and returned to work.

Fewer than 2% of the city’s police officers, firefighters and IEMS providers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more from RTV6 here