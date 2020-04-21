Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Arrives On TIDAL

Dr. Dre’s landmark album ‘The Chronic’ is officially on TIDAL. The streaming service got a jump on the competition on Sunday, bringing classic tracks like “Nuthin’ But A G’ Thang” and “Let Me Ride” to a completely new era. To accompany the release, several curated playlists have also been unveiled which include Dr. Dre Essentials, Death Row Records Classics, Dr. Dre guest verses and the iconic producers’ sampling choices. The Jay-Z streaming service is also offering new users custom four-dollar plans as the nationwide quarantine continues. The TIDAL release comes after the announcement last month that “The Chronic” would be inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Register.

(Source-Billboard)

