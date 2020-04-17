Ava DuVernay Launches $250,000 Grant Program For Minority Creatives Affected By COVID-19

Through her nonprofit, Array Alliance, film distribution and resource collective made up of art advocacy groups and volunteers, she has put together a $250,000 grant to help support minority and women creatives make pieces dedicated to changing the narrative. Since 2010, Array has helped to provide opportunities to affected filmmakers, creators, journalist, arts advocates, regional film festivals and screening series backed by minorities and women.

So far, Ava has awarded unrestricted ARRAY Grants totaling $10,000 to 14 Black, Latinx, Asian, Native American and female film groups. Some include the Cine Latino Film Festival, Sankofa Film Society, Gary International Black Film Festival, UrbanWorld Festival, Indigenous Film Festival, Black Femme Supremacy Film Festival and more. The recipients of the grant are chosen through a committee of creators in entertainment, academia, and philanthropists.

Because of artists like Ava, creatives stand a chance amid this deadly outbreak because she acknowledges the power and need for minority artists as well as the value in having autonomy over their own narratives.

Ava DuVernay's Array Foundation (@ARRAYNow) launched a $250,000 fund to provide grants for creators and organizations telling stories of underrepresented communities, especially those impacted by the global #coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/5rwnEVha7F — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 14, 2020

“Establishing Array Grants furthers Array’s mission to support arts advocates around the country that are cultural necessities in their communities. With more content from creators of color and women being made, it’s crucial to support the organizations that nurture and nourish these voices,” Regina Miller, Array Alliance’s executive director said in a press release.

“In just the last few weeks, we’ve all gained a new appreciation for the value of human connection and the simple comfort of being together, sharing stories, in a place that feels safe and welcoming. Every community deserves that.”

