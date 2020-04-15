IRS launches website to track coronavirus stimulus checks

The IRS has launched a website that allows Americans to track the status of their stimulus checks.

The IRS “Get My Payment” website tells users when they can expect their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check, and whether the agency needs more information before they send the check along.

The website also tells users if their check has been delivered, and to which bank account it was sent.

In order to use the website, users may need their 2019 tax return, if filed, and their 2018 tax return. Users will also need to enter a Social Security Numbers, their date of birth, their address and ZIP code to use the website.

