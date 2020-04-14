Child care provided for essential workers during COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — RTV6 is partnering with the United Way to get the word out about help available to families through the COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund.

Money has been dispersed across central Indiana to provide child care to essential workers.

The COVID-19 Economic Relief Fund identified child care for first responders and essential workers as one of its top priorities, making sure people who are providing necessary services to the community, including grocery store workers, can continue.

“We know that this is just an incredibly challenging time for families and for those that need the service,” Maureen Weber, president of Early Learning Indiana, said. “We are really glad to be able to take care of their children and provide a place for them.”

