Man Fine After Near Run In With Tracy Morgan’s Lambo

A New York pedestrian is fine after being nearly hit by actor Tracy Morgan’s Lamborghini. TMZ reports eyewitnesses saw Morgan make a right on a green light while in New York and nearly hit a man walking. The two got into a heated dispute over who had the right of way in the situation. TMZ says police drove by the two arguing and gestured to the men to move on. In the video obtained by TMZ, the man can be seen walking away from Morgan with what appears to be a limp.

Maybe Tracy needs to get a different car….

