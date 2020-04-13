Governor Cuomo and Governors Seek $500 Billion

Multiple governors on the National Governors Association are asking the federal government for hundreds of billions of dollars to reopen the economy. Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York and Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland are seeking this funding during the pandemic in order to fund schools and re-open the economy. Hogan chairs the National Governors’ Association while Cuomo is the Vice-Chair. Cuomo cited a Kaiser Health study reporting states like Minnesota and Montana each get approximately three-hundred-thousand dollars per COVID case, while New York state which is the hardest hit, gets approximately twelve thousand dollars per case. Cuomo says the Fed needs to correct the devastation of the virus.

(Source-CNBC)

