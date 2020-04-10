IMPD officer shot, killed, female injured on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was shot and killed and a female was injured Thursday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of Edinburge Square, near 21st and Franklin.

Officers were called to the apartment for a domestic incident, IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said. When they arrived, shots were fired and the officer and a female inside the apartment were shot.

Officer Breann Leath, 24, later died, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said. She was a mother and a graduate of Southport High School.

Leath’s mother is a long-time emergency dispatcher for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and her father is a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy.

She was a member of IMPD’s 16th Recruit Class and has been with the department for two years.

