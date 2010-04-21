Martin Lawrence Says ‘Bad Boys 3′ Is Good To Go

By Eurweb

*Not only has Will Smith’s return to the “Men in Black” franchise been confirmed by director Barry Sonnenfeld, but Martin Lawrence just told MTV News that he will definitely reteam with the actor for a third film in the “Bad Boys” series.

Smith’s camp had denied reports in recent weeks that he signed on for either film. But, Martin says he and Smith have already discussed a third “Bad Boys” installment, and both actors, along with returning director Michael Bay, are just awaiting the go-ahead from producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

“Any time you can get Big Willie to come out and talk about doing a third installment of a hot movie like ‘Bad Boys,’ you have to take notice. I met with [director] Michael Bay, and he said he’s onboard too — so it’s real… We’re just waiting on Jerry Bruckheimer to let us know when it’s really real,” said Lawrence.

Peter Craig is reportedly writing the script but production won’t likely begin until next year when Bay has finished his commitment to the third “Transformers,” reports MTV.

As previously reported, Movieline and Showbiz 411 are reporting that “Men in Black 3-D” has gotten the green light from Sony, with Smith, co-star Tommy Lee Jones and original director Sonnenfeld on board for a Memorial Day 2011 release

