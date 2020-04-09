Master P To Donate Hand Sanitizer, Cleaning Services To NOLA Seniors

Master P is doing his part in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The No Limit founder announced tuesday that The No Limit founder will be donating hand sanitizer to senior citizens in his hometown of New Orleans. He is also offering free deep cleaning services at their homes and all they have to do is sign up at Team Hope NOLA. New Orleans, where Master P was born and raised, has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks. As of Wednesday, Louisiana has reported over 16-thousand cases.

(Source-AllHipHop)

