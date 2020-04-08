Panera Bread Launches Panera Grocery

Panera Bread has taken a new route to assist you during these difficult times. They have launched Panera Grocery. The service offers household essentials like milk, bread and fresh produce to be delivered to your home/work or to be picked up at a local Panera location. As always, you can still order their staple sandwiches, soups, and pastries from the regular menu. Log on to their website or their app to see if the delivery service is available in your area or if you will need to go pick up your items.

Source: forbes.com

