Eli Lilly offering $35 insulin co-pay in response to COVID-19 crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, Eli Lilly and company introduced a new saving program Tuesday that will allow anyone with commercial or no insurance to get discounted insulin.

The Lilly Insulin Value program will fill your monthly prescription of Lilly insulin for just $35. The program begins Tuesday and covers most Lilly insulins, including all Humalog formulations.

To get your LIV card, call the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center at 833-808-1234 anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. A representative there can help you get a card through either email or the mail. If you already have a co-pay card from Lilly for an amount higher than $35, you can use that to get your insulin at the new discounted price.

