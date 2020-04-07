SNL star Michael Che says his grandmother has died of the coronavirus

The letter continues for nine pages.

“to anybody thats lost someone to this virus like i have, i donrt have to tell you how much it hurts. but just know that we will make it through this. but then again, maybe we wont! this could be IT! i freaking out,” Che wrote.

Che, who grew up in New York, has been a part of SNL since 2013 when he joined the show as an actor and writer. A year later, he became the first African-American to host the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.