Widespread Metro by T-Mobile outages reported in several areas including Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro and T-Mobile customers in several big cities in the Midwest and across the U.S. are reporting their service is down Monday morning.

A quick search on Twitter shows that hundreds of customers have reached out to T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Help Center to try to determine why their service is being interrupted.

According to Downdetector, Metro PCS has been having issues since sometime around 6:45 a.m.

According to the outage website, customers the outages affected parts of Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois and multiple states surrounding them. Large outages were reported in California, New York and Texas as well.

