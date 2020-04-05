San Francisco Going Under 24-Hour Lockdown

The City by the Bay is going on full-time lockdown. San Francisco Mayor London Breed calls it a “defining moment” in the country’s fight against the coronavirus as the city will go on around-the-clock curfew starting at midnight. People will be banned from leaving their homes except to go to the doctors or the grocery store. The move matches the current rules in place in Italy. The curfew is expected to last for at least three weeks.

PLEASE STAY HOME if you don’t HAVE to go out. We’re all in this together so let’s work together to flatten the curve. For additional info on the coronavirus, go to wtlcfm.com.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: